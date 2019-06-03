1 comment

  • Varun Trivedi, 21 hours ago

    Hello Everyone,

    We are very excited to launch online Asset Generator. Now you can generate assets for iPhone App, Android App, Apple Watch, MacOS, App Store, Play Store and Favicon for web within a second.

    Now no need to export assets in different sizes and that's a huge relief for designers. also, developers don't have to wait to get assets in a different size.

    Anyone can now generate assets in just 3 steps. 1. Upload SVG or PNG 2. Choose Target 3. Download That's it.

    In Addition: 1. You can add a background color to your asset 2. Adjust asset size according to the background. 3. Dark & Light Mode to check how your asset looks in both environments.

