Best App for Keeping Notes
23 hours ago from Amisadaí Segura, Visual Designer at Honeywell Aerospace
Hi everyone,
I had struggled to find a note-keeping app that I won't drop by a week or two, I had tried Stickies, Evernote, Microsoft OneNote, etc.
Are there any other apps you could recommend, that I might be missing?
Thank you!
