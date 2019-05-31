2
How to improve your workflow as a designer
1 day ago from Razvan Tugui , Product Designer
Hello design community
I want to see how you guys manage your layers, artboards, how you are naming them, how you organise multiple flows and anything that you think should be mentioned here to improve our design workflow.
Thank you
