The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Great Designer
3 hours ago from Jon Moore, Product Designer
I just finished my three-part series for how to become a great designer. Thought you might enjoy it :)
Part 1
Simplify your process and make your life easier
https://modus.medium.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-becoming-a-great-designer-part-1-of-3-88f627233f48
Part 2
Use your tools to work smarter, not harder
https://modus.medium.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-becoming-a-great-designer-part-2-of-3-9d79f8f30703
Part 3
Hone your soft skills and get beyond pixel-pushing
https://modus.medium.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-becoming-a-great-designer-part-3-of-3-591816a4a4b1
