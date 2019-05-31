Maintaining 4/8px consistency with odd elements.

This is perhaps an amateur question and could be rightly so because I am not good at math. Imagine you have elements such as text with a textbox of even numbers. Preferably 4/8px above a rectangle line of 1px. When I group them, the total value is in odd number however I would like to have multiple components in even numbers so it doesn't break consistency within Cards/containers and is aligned with 4/8px grid.

How do you solve this issue?

Ex:

| Text with textbox 16px

| ———————— 1px line

| Text with textbox 16px

These three elements are grouped which produces 33px group on Sketch.

It's neither 32px or 36px. Is this wrong to have in your design?