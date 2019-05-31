2

Maintaining 4/8px consistency with odd elements.

25 minutes ago from , UX Designer - Feminist | Say hi@anmolbahl.com

This is perhaps an amateur question and could be rightly so because I am not good at math. Imagine you have elements such as text with a textbox of even numbers. Preferably 4/8px above a rectangle line of 1px. When I group them, the total value is in odd number however I would like to have multiple components in even numbers so it doesn't break consistency within Cards/containers and is aligned with 4/8px grid.

How do you solve this issue?

Ex:

| Text with textbox 16px

| ———————— 1px line

| Text with textbox 16px

These three elements are grouped which produces 33px group on Sketch.

It's neither 32px or 36px. Is this wrong to have in your design?

1 comment

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 minute ago

    Well for one thing, Sketch math can be totally off after grouping things vs. independent elements. But IMO, as long as you keep your spacing rhythm consistent outside of the individual component, something like that shouldn't be a big deal.

    Also, (and apologies if it's an obvious point) if it's for the web, your users may be using different fonts on the stack with varying text heights so it's really too much to expect this purity throughout all experiences in the first place.

    0 points