Maintaining 4/8px consistency with odd elements.
25 minutes ago from Anmol Bahl, UX Designer - Feminist | Say hi@anmolbahl.com
This is perhaps an amateur question and could be rightly so because I am not good at math. Imagine you have elements such as text with a textbox of even numbers. Preferably 4/8px above a rectangle line of 1px. When I group them, the total value is in odd number however I would like to have multiple components in even numbers so it doesn't break consistency within Cards/containers and is aligned with 4/8px grid.
How do you solve this issue?
Ex:
| Text with textbox 16px
| ———————— 1px line
| Text with textbox 16px
These three elements are grouped which produces 33px group on Sketch.
It's neither 32px or 36px. Is this wrong to have in your design?
