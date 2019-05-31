2
Map Markers – Multipurpose WordPress Plugin
2 hours ago from Mzworks Codecanyon
Map Markers is an Multipurpose WordPress Plugin to create list for any purpose (Vacancies, Stores, Dealers, Clients …) of markers locations based on Google Maps. Plugin allow you to create multiple maps with Google Map API on your site.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now