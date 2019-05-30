AMA: The team behind Adobe's design system, Spectrum

We’re the Adobe Design team that builds and maintains Spectrum, Adobe’s design system. We provide tools and guidance to foster consistent design across Adobe’s entire ecosystem, which spans dozens of products on desktop, mobile and the web. We support products that are brand new and products that are nearing three decades in market. Our product ecosystem presents a unique combination of challenges that we’ve learned a lot from over the last few years.

We recently published a series of stories on how we’ve been building the system, evolving our team, and collaborating with others:

We brought a cross-section of the overall team to DN today (from 9 AM to 4 PM PDT) to take your questions:

Andy Welfle manages our Content Strategy team and provides the Spectrum team with thoughts on how to design with words.

Do you work on design systems? If so, what’s been your experience? Please leave your questions or comments below. We look forward to talking with you.

Thank you, The Spectrum Team