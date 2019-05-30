10

AMA: The team behind Adobe's design system, Spectrum

We’re the Adobe Design team that builds and maintains Spectrum, Adobe’s design system. We provide tools and guidance to foster consistent design across Adobe’s entire ecosystem, which spans dozens of products on desktop, mobile and the web. We support products that are brand new and products that are nearing three decades in market. Our product ecosystem presents a unique combination of challenges that we’ve learned a lot from over the last few years.

We recently published a series of stories on how we’ve been building the system, evolving our team, and collaborating with others:

We brought a cross-section of the overall team to DN today (from 9 AM to 4 PM PDT) to take your questions:

  • Shawn Cheris is a Director of Experience Design. In addition to the Spectrum team, he runs a number of centralized teams including Brand, Icons, Content Strategy, Inclusive Design, and Developer Ecosystem.
  • Mathieu Badimon manages the Spectrum Design team which includes Lindsay Brown, PJ Buddhari, Patrick Steele, and Nate Baldwin.
  • Garth Braithwaite is part of the Spectrum Engineering team and has played a major role in a number of projects, including our open source CSS project, Spectrum CSS.
  • Veda Rosier is the Adobe Spectrum product manager. She helps the team stay strategic and helps us stay on course and make intelligent decisions about what to do next.
  • Andy Welfle manages our Content Strategy team and provides the Spectrum team with thoughts on how to design with words.

Do you work on design systems? If so, what’s been your experience? Please leave your questions or comments below. We look forward to talking with you.

Thank you, The Spectrum Team

  • Garth BraithwaiteGarth Braithwaite, 43 minutes ago

    Here's an article introducing the Spectrum Design System. It was written about a year ago but gives some good insight into its origin and the motivations behind it. https://theblog.adobe.com/introducing-spectrum-adobe-building-design-system-scale/

  • paavo koyapaavo koya, 32 minutes ago

    Hi all,

    Do you plan on releasing this design system to the public or internally for others to use?

    I'm aware that Adobe Clean (the font) is not available for public use so I'm interested if this will become available at any point.

    Appreciate the AMA!

    • Rick Steele, 18 minutes ago

      Great question! The short answer is yes, we're excited to make Spectrum public, and that transition is already underway.

      Our design system covers way more than our XD assets, and we've already started open sourcing elements like Spectrum CSS. We are working on making our usage guidelines public as well, which will include the XD files, and we're collaborating with other teams at Adobe to open source their implementations of Spectrum.

      There are certain branded elements – like the Adobe Clean font – that aren't going to be released to the public, but one of the jobs of any design system is to degrade gracefully, so there are a number of fallback fonts defined in Spectrum when Adobe Clean isn't available.

      • Garth BraithwaiteGarth Braithwaite, 13 minutes ago

        There are a couple of internal JS implementations like React and Angular and those teams are currently considering opening them to the public as well. Although it isn't currently optimized for emails, Spectrum CSS should give you a place to start.

      • paavo koyapaavo koya, 4 minutes ago

        Wonderful! Appreciate the response and look forward to using it.

  • Cassie McDaniel, 12 minutes ago

    Clearly Adobe is in the design business. :) What does the Spectrum team see as the impact of releasing this design system on the industry as a whole? How do you think other corporate systems (like Material Design) have changed the industry?

    • Garth BraithwaiteGarth Braithwaite, 2 minutes ago

      First and foremost, we hope this positively impacts internal and third-party developers to ensure Adobe’s product ecosystem is serving designers and engineers working on our products and extensions.

      Corporate systems have certainly changed the industry and influenced the evolution of design systems. They provide a common platform for design and engineering to create cohesive and intuitive products, and they have also helped to provide insight and inspiration for others. Design systems aim to solve very complex problems in terms of design, engineering, process, resources, and more. Seeing what large companies do and how they try to answer these common problems helps the community as a whole better understand the issues and potential solutions.

