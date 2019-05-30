You may not know this hidden secondary clipboard on Mac (minicreo.com)
2 hours ago from Kelly Woods, COO
This is pretty cool info (I wasn't aware of this functionality in osx). However I find the page layout a little odd here.
Don't get me wrong, the graphics are sweet. But they are sort of overly-big, as is everything on the page. I mean, there's really only about 20 lines of text all up, but it's been massively extended by the page layout. Looks nice, maybe overkill though?
There also seems to be too much white space between the third party app examples. Also it might be worthwhile to provide links to those tools :)
No comment on the huge unrelated product CTA at the bottom... But I like the look and feel overall of the site. And yeah, handy info. Thanks for sharing!
TL, DR: Select any text and press Control + K to cut it. To paste it in its new location, press Control + Y. Note that this cuts, rather than copies, the text. Besides, it won’t remove what is currently on the “main” clipboard. :)
