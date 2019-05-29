Thanks for critiquing my old site a month ago! What do you think of my new one?
3 hours ago from Garrett Campagna, Director of UI / UX at Brandzooka
About a month ago I posted my old portfolio site on DN and got a ton of great feedback. Now I'm back with my new site and hoping to get some more good, honest critiques.
After reading through all of DN's feedback I rebuilt my site from the ground up in Webflow.
Here's the new site! https://www.garrettcampagna.com/
What does everyone think? Are there things that stand out that you would change / alter?
Thanks everyone!
