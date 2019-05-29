New Dribbble Features (dribbble.com)
Nice, the first thing you will see is the popular shots from the popular teams and designers... Yeay!
If you don't have already lots of followers, probably it would be even harder to gain "some exposure" :)
Yes, and you can't seem to be able to sort out Debuts by New anymore. Instead it starts with Popular.
Seriously, can't wait for Dribbble to get replaced by something new. These guys are getting ridiculous with only supporting their popular teams and designers.
I like the filters but did they remove "Suggestions"?
OMG finally if you search for something you will be able to filter.
