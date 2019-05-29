4 comments

  • Mircea IurcuMircea Iurcu, 29 minutes ago

    Nice, the first thing you will see is the popular shots from the popular teams and designers... Yeay!

    If you don't have already lots of followers, probably it would be even harder to gain "some exposure" :)

    1 point
    • Alex MarinAlex Marin, 8 minutes ago

      Yes, and you can't seem to be able to sort out Debuts by New anymore. Instead it starts with Popular.

      Seriously, can't wait for Dribbble to get replaced by something new. These guys are getting ridiculous with only supporting their popular teams and designers.

      1 point
  • Henrik SahlinHenrik Sahlin, a minute ago

    I like the filters but did they remove "Suggestions"?

    0 points
  • Daniel DavidDaniel David, 1 hour ago

    OMG finally if you search for something you will be able to filter.

    0 points