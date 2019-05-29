2

Designer Who Can Code

8 hours ago from , notion.so

Hey folks,

Ivan from Notion here (notion.so). We are looking for a designer who's world class with UI/UX and also comfortable with some lightweight coding to join our 7-people product team (currently 6 engineers, 1 other designer outside me). I know it's pretty rare, but such people do exist :-)

Here's the detail: https://www.notion.so/notion/Designer-Who-Can-Code-Notion-bfd32766056c486bbbe58fc4025d993b

Know someone who might be a good fit? You can email me at ivanz@makenotion.com

Looking forward to hear from you!

Ivan Founder, Notion

1 comment

  • Bart Claeys, 23 minutes ago

    Please post this job in the proper DN job category, that's how money is being made and that's how they can keep this service up. Note that I am not working for DN, but think this is just proper behavior.

    2 points