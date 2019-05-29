Hey folks,

Ivan from Notion here (notion.so). We are looking for a designer who's world class with UI/UX and also comfortable with some lightweight coding to join our 7-people product team (currently 6 engineers, 1 other designer outside me). I know it's pretty rare, but such people do exist :-)

Here's the detail: https://www.notion.so/notion/Designer-Who-Can-Code-Notion-bfd32766056c486bbbe58fc4025d993b

Know someone who might be a good fit? You can email me at ivanz@makenotion.com

Looking forward to hear from you!

Ivan Founder, Notion