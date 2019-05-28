2 I wrote about how design has been central to Notion’s philosophy from the start (usefyi.com)3 hours ago from Hiten Shah, Co-founder at usefyi.comLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now