Pushing Design & Code Down the Priority List

Have you ever got tired of design stuff? Of course if you're new to design, then it's all the craze. But after 15 years working in web and product design, I got over it.

The main reason why I got over design is because: - Design and code is pretty much commoditize. Plenty of companies and/or designers prefer to solve problems via the analogy method. This mean taking what's existing and applying to solve your problem. This can be in the form of UI kits, copying other company's designs, strict design systems, etc. I love a great design system, but coming from a first principles background of building everything from scratch, the move to analogy based problem solving kind of turned me off.

What's happening now is that I'm turning my attention to building businesses and products over just salivating over the next design software. I've seen around the design community that their favorite designers stopped posting case studies and actually started promoting their businesses. I feel like this will be the big thing for the next five years because the industry is becoming more remote and entrepreneurish these days. The older designers are moving on to building residual income.

That's my theory on why probably DN, Dribbble, and other design communities are dying. I mean showing off buttons and practice work is cool, but now the older designers who learned their trade in the 90s and 2000's are probably now moving on to building businesses. I also see the younger designers & coders actually build products now and post articles on how good design & code helps business.

For me, Im moving on from design and code as my go-to career and using design and code to help build ideas and businesses I would like to see flourish. I used to be into the next Sketch or what cool fonts are out these days.

What are some next actions I see from people: - Designers who are trying to move on from 9-5 and freelance being 80% of their cash flow to diversifying their income streams. This in terms pushes design or code down the priority list. This means less websites with portfolios and case studies and more promotion of products and productized services. This means less talking about why design systems work to how can a design system help improve business.

Cast your thoughts below, agree, disagree, or a bit of both.