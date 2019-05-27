2
Beautiful, straightforward new variable font release: Adapter (rosettatype.com)
1 day ago from David Brezina, Chief Type Officer at Rosetta Type Foundry
It is so much better than Helvetica Now! :) A lightweight variable font with a contemporary design, wide language support, and three axes (weight, optical size, and slant) allowing convenient customization. And the trial fonts are free.
