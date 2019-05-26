2

Biggest challenges of designing on Windows May 2019 Edition

12 hours ago from , Product Designer at Fitbit

Hey guys,

A lot of things changed since the last serious thread about this with the October Windows update and this month big update. What are your current challenges designing on Windows? Is font rendering still bothering you?

1 comment

  • Milo W, 1 minute ago

    Were there any issues at all? Font rendering? I thought it was something like an RC edition problem for a few weeks and in some percentage of installations?

    0 points