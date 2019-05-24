For San Francisco Designers: who is going to design week?
6 hours ago from Celestina Divan, UI/UX Designer
Hey peeps, For those of you in SF, what events are you considering going to? In the past what were some of your main takeaways? Have you made lasting connections/ got a new job at these events in the past?
I'm planning to be more selective this year and do most of the social impact ones such as Design and Climate Change at Space in the Mission. How about you all?
