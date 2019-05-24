Introducing uxiboard.com

Hi Designer News! I finally launched my first project: uxiboard

Uxiboard is a tool to help designers and agencies collecting their inspirations and organize them to build a catalog of hand-picked resources that the whole team can use when it needs them the most.

As a developer that works with agencies, and that creates products himself, a big struggle is to get the right inspiration when starting a new work. Every day I see a lot of things I love and would try to apply in my project, but it ends always the same way: I screenshot it, give it a name that feels right at the moment and then 3 weeks later when I need it I can't remember of it!

Dump all your screenshot in uxiboard and categorize them quickly, so when you will need it you will be able to ask uxiboard: "Show me all landing pages with clever copy me and my teammates liked it", and you will have the right dose of the inspiration you need!

You can annotate images, to gather feedback from your clients or from your team. uxiboard wants to be your companion during the whole design process!

If you have feedback, questions or suggestions you can find me at nic@uxiboard.com !

Nic