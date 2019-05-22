Why do you think this community has died?

3/4 years ago this was a thriving community, what's changed?

I think a lot of people thought it was a DN specific issue, with downvoting or brigading or any other DN issue, but the new subreddit is similarly dead.

What happened? Have the vocal people with useful input left to use other sites? It feels that's all that's left on either DN or the new subreddit is the occasional link that's upvoted 10 times with zero actual input from users.

It sucks.