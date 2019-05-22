4

Why do you think this community has died?

1 hour ago from

3/4 years ago this was a thriving community, what's changed?

I think a lot of people thought it was a DN specific issue, with downvoting or brigading or any other DN issue, but the new subreddit is similarly dead.

What happened? Have the vocal people with useful input left to use other sites? It feels that's all that's left on either DN or the new subreddit is the occasional link that's upvoted 10 times with zero actual input from users.

It sucks.

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 21 minutes ago

    I don't think enough designers are giving themselves permission to talk. I do see some discussion here and there, but it's more or less replies to "influencers" on Twitter, which is where people get their biggest dopamine hits or likely attention.

    As a result, the day-to-day non-Silicon Valley design community is pretty much a silent majority, completely emasculated by a couple of folks that work at unicorns that enforce a Stasi-like "Be Nice" Policy that stunts all productive discussion lest we might reveal the utter vapidity and market nihilism of the design we are required to mime.

    In other words, we plebes simply "don't know the constraints." Move along, comrade, nothing to see here.

  • Yannic NachnameYannic Nachname, a minute ago

    I came to the front page on a daily basis. Now most of the content is 1-7 days old. Thats why I visit once a week at most.

