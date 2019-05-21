1 comment

  • Linton Ye, 1 hour ago

    Hey DN,

    I'm super pumped to announce this!

    This is a one-of-a-kind event to learn new skills, win cool prizes and network with fellow designers. And it's FREE! You don't even need to buy a Framer license.

    It's a great way to get started on coding as a designer -- even if you are not interested in Framer. I'll carefully select JS/React topics that are necessary for your daily work, and teach in a visual way to help you understand and remember. The direct goal is to build cool micro interactions and prototypes. The content is curated and tailored for you and only you, designers!

    Excited?

    0 points