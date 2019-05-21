2
Generate and share beautiful case-study like report of your UX / product research project with UserBit (userbitapp.com)
2 hours ago from Shay Anand, Maker, UserBit
A personal milestone - UserBit now lets you automatically generate a case-study style report from your research project to share with your stakeholders/team or whoever you want. It's time to build that research portfolio.
Linked is a report example generated from a sample project.
Feedback appreciated!
