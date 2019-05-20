2
Any success at coworking spaces?
4 hours ago from A Paul, Lead Designer
I’m considering getting a private office at a WeWork, and I was wondering if any other freelance designers think it’s worth the investment.
My main interest is the networking opportunities and the prospect of getting new clients.
What are your experiences with coworking spaces?
