Opera Reborn 3 Comes with Stunning New Design (minicreo.com)
4 hours ago from Kelly Woods, Pixel Craftman
What's the differences between Reborn 3 and Opera Neon (concept browser).
It seems Opera has sent it out two years ago: https://www.designernews.co/stories/78893-new-browser-opera-neon-for-mac
its seems this is the evolution of Neon, rolling all the things they learned and liked from Neon into a new browser.
