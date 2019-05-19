1 comment

    I think the rollover colour change on your intro h2 tags is a bit unnecessary, as it had me wondering if they should be hyperlinking to portfolio stuff. I'd also add some 'about me' text content, in case someone viewing it is unable to run your video for any reason.

    Personally, I'm not a fan of using the portfolio to just aggregate medium articles - it's probably better to create some bespoke pages within your own site to host that content, it is your portfolio after all.

    The look, feel, and general user experience is pretty smooth however! Nice work.

