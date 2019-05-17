Ask DN: What are your favorite design newsletters?
1 day ago from Luke Jones, Product Design & Research
There are a large number of design newsletters, but which ones do you regularly feel inspired by, and why?
Sidebar.io
Sidebar is one of the few newsletters I subscribe to. The content is almost always refreshing, unique, and very clearly hand-picked.
Thanks! I do try to only select high quality content. Not always easy but thankfully places like DN are a lot of help in surfacing interesting stuff :)
What I really find fascinating is that even though it's a daily newsletter, you still manage to keep the quality very high even though it's been running for a while now. Approximately how long does compiling a new issue take?
CLARK FROM INVISION
This one is my favorite. Really good content ! https://heydesigner.com
HeyDesigner is great, definitely one of the best sources of content for Sidebar as well.
Dense Discovery — https://www.densediscovery.com
Noemi Stauffer is rocking Fresh Fonts
Rob Hope has a good one too - Yo
I built a site for finding newsletters, and have a good collection of Design ones here (will add some suggestions below too): https://findnewsletters.com/categories/#design
I run my own design newsletter: https://awdee.ru/newsletter
It is in Russian. What do you think, should I do the English version?
Typewolf Tuesdays ❤️
Some I follow and really like:
https://refactoringui.com/ (Literally just signed up for their newsletter but been following their articles for a little while. So much actionable stuff that I find myself using all the time)
https://sidebar.io/ (Much more than just a design newsletter. Provides inspiration, process advice, tools to look into, books to read and product best practice)
