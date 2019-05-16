3 Interview with Kyro Samaan, Senior UX Designer at Fox Sports (paperform.co)3 hours ago from Kerrie Lamb, Design and Marketing Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now