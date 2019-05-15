1 comment

  • Brendan English, 4 hours ago

    I've been designing things for almost two decades and I've always had a tricky time with design documentation. I've also always wanted a quick and simple way to create styleguides for the organizations I work with. However, there are no tools I've found to facilitate the process all that well. So I made one that I hope helps connect designers and developers with their audience and stakeholders. I know how powerful it can be to include your clients and team members in the design process. Giving them a platform to tell the story of their project, their audience, and aesthetic preferences has helped me start designs in the right direction. I hope DesignGapp can help you with creating great design documentation.

    Here's a demo video

