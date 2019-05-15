Split Buttons: Definition (nngroup.com)
from Marina Yalanska, Tech/Design Researcher, Content Writer
Nielsen Norman Group always does a pretty good job but I wish they would post more of their methodology.
I used split button incorrectly once when I was a younger designer and it caused a big push back amongst users. But that wasn't so much a damning of split buttons in general but a failing on my part to do thorough user testing. You only make that mistake once—always keep the user in user experience.
