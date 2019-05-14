New Sears Logo (underconsideration.com)
1 day ago from Jared Krause, Director of Product & Design @ Homebase.ai
Airbnb?
Its pretty close, isn't it!
The new icon was created to represent both home and heart, this shape also conveys motion through an infinity loop, reminiscent of one getting their arms around both home and life. The rings, like those of a tree trunk, show longevity. With home and heart at the center, the rings radiate and grow to encompass our broad assortment of products and services.
oh yeah, totally dude.
Can't wait to see their testimonial on 99designs next week
Step 1: bold font
Step 2: stock.adobe search for 'modern logo', pick first result
Step 3: present to client
