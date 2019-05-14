5 comments

  • Alex MarinAlex Marin, 1 day ago

    Airbnb?

    6 points
  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 10 hours ago

    The new icon was created to represent both home and heart, this shape also conveys motion through an infinity loop, reminiscent of one getting their arms around both home and life. The rings, like those of a tree trunk, show longevity. With home and heart at the center, the rings radiate and grow to encompass our broad assortment of products and services.

    oh yeah, totally dude.

    6 points
  • Andrew AskinsAndrew Askins, 2 minutes ago

    Can't wait to see their testimonial on 99designs next week

    0 points
  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 2 minutes ago

    Step 1: bold font

    Step 2: stock.adobe search for 'modern logo', pick first result

    Step 3: present to client

    0 points