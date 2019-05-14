UX Design For “Boring” Companies: Why It’s Better To Work There (Sometimes) (medium.com)
1 day ago from Kat Chang, UX Designer
1 day ago from Kat Chang, UX Designer
People in the enterprise often have families. No one will expect you to work yourself into the ground at the expense of your loved ones. Working from home is no problem and you can leave early almost every day.
As a software engineer for an enterprise company, all I can say to that is
"lol"
Here we go again, yet another Medium clickbate post.
Yeah I miss the downvote button as I've never seen a worthwhile post from Jamal.
Especially here as he is conflating working for a brand that has personal values to yourself against one that doesn't. I.E. Lot's more people feel aligned with Nike and the like, therefore want to work there.
He's also conflating consumer services vs enterprise, but it's more clickbaity to mention "cool/boring" companies as the issue.
Granted, it's a Medium post, but this is very anecdotal. As someone who has sort of worked all sides of the field (small, medium, large) I know there are nice people everywhere, there are assholes everywhere, and every situation is totally unique, despite however you label it.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now