  • Amanda Tuft, 2 hours ago

    We’re back and focusing on UX / UI design in our live stream on Behance this week, and we’re all about design systems. Jessica Moon is joining host Howard Pinsky to create, share and discuss how to leverage components to build a design system in Adobe XD – then she’ll put her design system to the test creating a web experience. Join us for some serious UX / UI inspiration, and join in the conversation during the live stream via the Behance chat pod!

    WHERE:http://bit.ly/2PtKWd4

    WHEN: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30am PST, to 11:30am PST. You can see archived shows here: https://www.behance.net/live/replays/creative-fields/132

    WHO:Jessica Moon is a user-centered design advocate, and a Sr. Design Manager with Adobe XD. You can also find her facilitating design workshops through her company, Moonspired. https://dribbble.com/moonspired

    Howard Pinsky is well known in the creative community for his video tutorial content on Photoshop via his YouTube channel, and is now a Senior XD Evangelist with Adobe, where he shares his UI/UX knowledge and experience with the designer community through videos, live streams, and creative events. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC48fSJKMFBka3Zl0u7DGf0A

    You can view the exact schedule and times at:

    https://www.behance.net/live/schedule

