24

Adobe XD Release May 2019: Design systems, components, and so much more

2 days ago from , Adobe XD

Hey everyone,

We’re incredibly excited to announce the biggest update to Adobe XD yet with our May 2019 release. This version of XD is jam-packed with new capabilities unique to XD, as well as some of the top requested features from our community.

With this release, we’re helping you create and maintain design systems in XD, create reusable design elements with components and override specific instances, prototype using keyboards and gamepad devices (with support for Xbox One and DualShock 4 controllers), use additional precision design features including artboard guides and a polygon drawing tool, and much more!

Download XD or update to the latest version to check out what’s new: https://www.adobe.com/products/xd.html

You can also tune into Adobe Live to learn more: https://behance.net/live/adobelive. We’re streaming from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM PDT Tuesday, May 14 through Thursday, May 16. You can also catch the replays at the link above.

Were you hoping for something that didn’t make it into this release? Submit or upvote a feature request for XD on UserVoice: https://adobexd.uservoice.com/

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please, leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you,

Mike from the XD Team

16 comments

  • Ryan Hicks, 21 hours ago

    Certainly some great features in this release. Starting to really be a competitor to sketch and figma. The gamepad and keyboard triggers are pretty cool as well as the component overrides.

    8 points
  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 1 day ago

    We’d love to hear what you think about this update!

    I don’t want to be consistently negative about XD updates, but I honestly don’t know how you’re proud of this work. Let’s take a look at the new guides feature. There are many missed opportunities. Here’s some situations XD’s guides don’t cater for (please feel free to correct me if I’ve made any mistakes):

    • Can’t create guides when you can’t see the artboard left or top edge.
    • Can’t position to anything other than whole pixel increments (no guides at 10.5px, for example).
    • No way to create or edit guides by typing in values.
    • No way to see or use guides in prototyping mode.
    • No way to create guides on many artboards at once.
    • No way to copy guides between artboards (this seems like it’s there, but not implemented yet?).
    • No way to copy guides between documents (this seems like it’s there, but not implemented yet?).
    • No way to clear guides (seems like it’s there, but not implemented yet?).
    • No way to change guide colour. Good luck if you’re designing something that’s close to light blue. They’re pretty hard to see on white, too.
    • No way to create lots of guides at once, like GuideGuide or Photoshop’s New Guide Layout.
    • Guides are drawn offset by 0.5pt left and up, which means they don’t accurately show where the guide is placed (example of a rectangle with guides snapped to the edges).
    • No way to know a guide’s position without moving it, which… moves it.

    I just don’t know how this feature could make it into production without catering for most of those use cases. Adobe’s other products already have good solutions for many of those items. I have plenty of other thoughts, but that’s enough negativity for now.

    7 points
    • Mike Schwartz, 20 hours ago

      Thanks for the feedback. The XD team pushes for rapid time to market but we also release monthly and expect many of these features to be iterative.

      I've passed this to the team that just released guides and we can start including some of these use cases in our roadmap.

      2 points
  • Matt KMatt K, 17 hours ago

    Used XD for the first time in depth recently, and there's a number of things which make it absolutely maddening to use.

    Why have different sharing links for review/development etc? It's confusing. Why not just stick the handoff features in a tab and have one link for everything?

    The share for review option scales the designs to fit the window with no option to view at 100%. Why? This is utterly baffling. It's not possible to see actually how big something is. Why would I ever want to see the design scaled? Surely the point of review is to see the design 1:1 in a browser. Until I realised what was happening, most of the design feedback from clients was about sizing.

    Event the developer review link is set to fit by default. It's possible to change it to a custom zoom level, but it's not obvious. This is insane: developers need to see how big things are!

    Frankly XD is amateur hour.

    The team seem so focused on adding features like voice or gamepad support, they're ignoring the fundamentals of actually delivering solid design software.

    4 points
    • Mike Schwartz, 12 hours ago

      Thanks for the feedback, Matt. We're spending a lot of time looking into our sharing features and exploring different ways to support the needs of designers, developers, product managers, exec stakeholders, etc., etc.

      Support for things like gamepad or voice doesn't necessarily come at the expense of other features. The team always maintains that we want to do some things (i.e., voice) first and take our time with things we want to do best. Sharing is a big focus for our 2H roadmap this year.

      1 point
  • Paul Bunyar, 1 day ago

    Cloud, cloud, cloud. Disappointed that the only way to share / load assets is from a cloud document. Why can't I simply load assets / colors / styles / etc. from a base document on my desktop or server? Just like as I do in InDesign. Believe it or not, the world doesn't live in the cloud.

    2 points
    • Mike Schwartz, 1 day ago

      Hey Paul - you can load up a local file and add Assets (colors, type, components) from the document. You can also save files locally and share them as you wish.

      Are you referring to something else?

      5 points
      • Paul Bunyar, 1 day ago

        Oh, okay. What I have read so far only mentions sharing via the cloud. If I can do local sharing — especially to myself for new documents — than I am good. Thanks.

        1 point
        • Mike Schwartz, 1 day ago

          You got it. We leverage cloud to enable linked assets between documents (i.e., allowing a designer to use components that another designer is maintaining) and it will be the basis for some future features, but at the core you can still design offline and using local documents.

          2 points
    • Justin WJustin W, 1 day ago

      I may be reading this wrong, but it still seems like the only way to link a file and have it update within your document if you make any changes to it (like InDesign links) is through the cloud. That's definitely a feature I'd like to see as a local option, the libraries can still be a bit clunky.

      However, updating a master component works well enough, that's definitely an improvement.

      3 points
  • Andrei Rac, 3 minutes ago

    Well...it is an improvement, and I appreciate it...but at the same time:

    • Still no dark mode (in backlog since July 2016).One of the most upvoted requests.
    • Still no way to export an artboard only in a desired size (e.g. export only 2x version), like Sketch (In review since March 2016).

    But now...we have support for Xbox One controllers. ¯_(ツ)_/¯

    0 points