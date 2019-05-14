Adobe XD Release May 2019: Design systems, components, and so much more

Hey everyone,

We’re incredibly excited to announce the biggest update to Adobe XD yet with our May 2019 release. This version of XD is jam-packed with new capabilities unique to XD, as well as some of the top requested features from our community.

With this release, we’re helping you create and maintain design systems in XD, create reusable design elements with components and override specific instances, prototype using keyboards and gamepad devices (with support for Xbox One and DualShock 4 controllers), use additional precision design features including artboard guides and a polygon drawing tool, and much more!

Download XD or update to the latest version to check out what’s new: https://www.adobe.com/products/xd.html

You can also tune into Adobe Live to learn more: https://behance.net/live/adobelive. We’re streaming from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM PDT Tuesday, May 14 through Thursday, May 16. You can also catch the replays at the link above.

Were you hoping for something that didn’t make it into this release? Submit or upvote a feature request for XD on UserVoice: https://adobexd.uservoice.com/

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please, leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you,

Mike from the XD Team