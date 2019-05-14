Show DN: Amazon Prime Video: buy from TV shows (medium.com)
2 days ago from Giulio Michelon, Cofounder @ Belka.us
this is a good idea but dear god don't do this.
Why?
Shows become just one big commercial
Are they not already?
Because dystopian nightmare futures should be pushed back as far as possible.
I think that this is convenient and not dystopian!
That's what scares me.
Absolutely agree, this simply just turns into a massive ad service for a paid video platform, as a user i can only except that on if it was free to watch.
I can see it's exciting from a technical standpoint, but we should always consider the implications of consumerism in the current climate breakdown :( https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/2004/01/consumerism-earth-suffers/
