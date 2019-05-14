There's so much hype around Design Systems. What's happened to your UX documentation?

Hi DN friends,

There's been so much focus around establishing and documenting a great design system within our team that we've neglected our UX documentation - particularly wireframes and annotations. We currently using Axure's team projects and unfortunately the team don't enjoy using the tool because it's slow and clunky.

What tools are you using for your wireframes and annotations? Have you managed to find a way to interlink wireframes, annotations and visual design up? And more importantly, are you still even annotating?