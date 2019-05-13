2

User Defenders: Podcast – Writing for Designers with Scott Kubie

Host of User Defenders podcast

Scott Kubie shows us how writing is designing with words. He reminds us that someone has to be the writer, and it’s our job to know who that person is. He calls on us to take up the task of writing when nobody else can, and warns of what leaving it till the end will do. He also shares some neat tricks to spur momentum and overcome those intimidating blank pages.