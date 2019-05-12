3 Jaamly - the new MUST HAVE for everyone who publishes apps on the App Store (itunes.apple.com)1 hour ago from Lucas Magalhaes, CPOLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now