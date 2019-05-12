Are there any decent documentation platforms for documenting design systems?
At work, I'm still doing in design documentation, It is a combination of Sketch/Figma + Zeplin. However, it's not great for scale, terrible for discoverability and searchability, but great for direct communication with the team that you are working with.
Storybook is always talked about for living web component with documentation. https://storybook.js.org/
I have seen some people using Notion with good results https://www.notion.so/
Overall, whichever approach you use, it's good to find the right fit for your team and the documentation strategy that the team is adopting. It's really down to how you want to communicate and maintain it. Really like how designbetter.co sum up on the team model. https://www.designbetter.co/design-systems-handbook/designing-design-system
I'm also looking for the holy grail for documentation. I'm yet to try it, Gitbook looks pretty good - https://www.gitbook.com/
Keen to know what other people are using?
