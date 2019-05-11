Unofficial Designer News Survey
10 hours ago from Noah S, Lead Designer @ AO
Hello DN'ers
My name is Noah and I'm a designer from Hong Kong. I come to you today to ask for your input in a 5 minute survey I have put together. It's designed to gauge the communities thoughts on the current state of the DN platform, and to measure interest levels for a DN app for mobile. Survey link is at the bottom of this post.
All of your information will remain anonymous and if there is enough interest I am happy to share back results.
Disclaimer: I am a volunteer moderator on DN but this survey has not been created for use by DN, or officially endorsed by DN. As a fellow designer I am merely interested in your thoughts and usage of the platform and if you see any value in a mobile app.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now