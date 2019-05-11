Hello DN'ers

My name is Noah and I'm a designer from Hong Kong. I come to you today to ask for your input in a 5 minute survey I have put together. It's designed to gauge the communities thoughts on the current state of the DN platform, and to measure interest levels for a DN app for mobile. Survey link is at the bottom of this post.

All of your information will remain anonymous and if there is enough interest I am happy to share back results.

Disclaimer: I am a volunteer moderator on DN but this survey has not been created for use by DN, or officially endorsed by DN. As a fellow designer I am merely interested in your thoughts and usage of the platform and if you see any value in a mobile app.

Unofficial Designer News Survey Link