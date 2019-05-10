Is anyone on Daisie?
3 hours ago from Charles Deluvio, Designer @ Unsplash
I tried to gain access to the beta app of Daisie last year but only received the email yesterday announcing it was launching officially. I think the main draw was the collaboration aspect between creatives which I do like.
They've shared their rebranding process on Daisie which I can see myself using in a similar way. https://www.daisie.com/projects/Daisie-x-Koto-Rebrand-7CMfSeCemFJDVpCEE3SDwW.
I'm curious to see how this will all evolve. If this could replace a need for are.na, ello, behance, and a tumblr, then I'm all for it.
Will report back once I start using it more. Let me know if you're on it, and how you're using it!
