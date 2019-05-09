Request DN: Designer News Dark Mode Toggle
1 day ago from Billy Mitchell, Web Designer
please
please
Really? What will really change with this?
It would solve the spam problem. A dark mode is clearly what this site needs to solve all its problems.
This is a perfect example of how we could involve the DN community to come together to create something vs. endlessly shaming each other for ideas.
Get some sunglasses
I think the better question is when will we see the major browsers introduce a dark mode option? Safari is already working on it for Macs:
https://www.idownloadblog.com/2019/01/27/macos-mojave-10-14-4-safari-dark-mode-websites/
yea this will bring the people back lol
lol, yea, why not at this point.
Ffs why does everyone have to be so negative. Either don't upvote or don't comment unless you want to say something constructive. Personally Dark Mode does nothing for me but I know a lot of people who really like it, so I don't see it wouldn't make a nice feature if there was time/effort spare to develop it.
:root { filter: invert(100%); background: white; display: grid; }
img { filter: invert(100%); }
Gets you a little way there
I use Dark Mode on DN now with Stylish. It's not too bad:
https://userstyles.org/styles/135506/designer-news-dark-mode
