Questionnaire: How design teams work
8 hours ago from Ale Urrutia, UX Design director wearables & home at Huawei
Hello fellow UX UI GUI designers,
I'm working on a design tool to improve efficiency and productivity for designers and design teams.
I will like to learn more about what tools and processes do you use, please fill in the following questionnaire:
"How design teams work" https://wj.qq.com/s2/3658568/b1a1
Thanks!
