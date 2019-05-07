3 comments
Mitch Malone, 3 hours ago
Designer-developer handoff is an anti-pattern.
Mattan Ingram, 3 minutes ago
Exactly.
Mattan Ingram, 3 hours ago
I don't see tools like Anima or Invision or Zeplin being the future of developer handoff. These all speak to fundamental issues with Figma and Sketch and Studio being built on rendering engines that need to manually and painstakingly recreate features that come out of the box with HTML and CSS. Thus why in Framer X you can easily build responsive layouts or buttons that resize with their content. I mean in Figma and Sketch you can't build a button that has an icon and text centered in the button and adjusts with content. You HAVE to use third party plugins, and even then it doesn't properly emulate how it works in HTML and CSS.
That's not even getting into the nuances of Grid, Flexbox, percentage and viewport based layouts, etc.
The moment tools like Modulz or Hadronapp come out and become more popular a lot of these approaches to developer handoff will simply cease to be relevant.
