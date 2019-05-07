2 comments

  • Herman Lak, 6 hours ago

    why is this shit posted?

    0 points
    • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 5 hours ago

      Nice first post! Maybe you should explain why you think it's a) shit, and b) shouldn't be posted?

      The only flag I can see is that Daniel Monz mentioned 'my post', and the blog links to Wei Gao's post - so something may be up there - but otherwise this seems like useful enough information and isn't particularly spammy or sales-driven.

      6 points