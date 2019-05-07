How to find a junior UI/UX designer job?
9 hours ago from Rachel Li , UI/UX designer
I am on the look of finding a full-time junior UI/UX designer job in Melbourne. It’s a rare day to find a job posting for a junior in Melbourne. I actually feel confident about my work in the junior level in Melbourne with 1.5 work experience, but I only got 1 interview opportunity after applying for about 22 jobs in 2 months. I don't know what the problem is and feel very stressful because I will graduate in just one month.
Any suggestion I can get from the community?
Besides, I always do not know what to say at networking meetup, what should I say to those people so that catch potential job opportunities?
