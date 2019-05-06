9 comments
Aldo Valdez, 7 hours ago
As previously discussed in the links above, some of us have decided to move away from DN due to the lack of moderation. 3 days ago we've set up our own community on Reddit, and to our surprise already 1000 people have subscribed! This is really quite amazing & goes to show how unhappy users were.
There are currently 7 active moderators, and 3 more joining soon. With this group of 10 enthusiastic mods we could be able to ensure quality content is pushed to the front & that new content is available every time you visit the subreddit.
Steven Cavins, 4 hours ago
gloating to the mods now eh?
Bjarke Daugaard, 2 hours ago
Just subscribed. As someone who has been very active on Reddit for many years it all comes down to setting the right moderator team, so please consider this when building the community
George Brown, 4 hours ago
Can’t hold my self, when that sub reddit was launched, i wish pll saw that admins pathetic attempt to fix DN by removing downvotes and claiming that “more bans was on the way”
That is the exact opposite how you manage a community. You don’t whip your community if theyre not happy.
And that topic was the most downvoted thread I've ever seen on DN. my words to dn admins, this not a toxic thing. This is a reaction to your work. It’s ok for people to not like stuff. The world is not like dribbble comments. Still you have time to fix your alternative income by communicating with us. Do not assume your user’s needs. Dont forget that job board is valuable because you got users. If you don’t have the community than it’s a dead board. Focus on users not just income and profit.
Seriously, set up a webconference next week and make your community involved with it and receive proper feedback if you still want to keep your users here.
Matthew Hollingsworth, 3 hours ago
Hey George!
That is exactly what we meant to do with the previous thread -- communicate with our users. No whipping involved, just trying to initiate a conversation and then take action on the items that are agreed upon to encourage better use of the platform. Downvotes weren't working because people were abusing them, so we decided that removing them was the best option.
No assuming your needs, just trying to figure them out by asking.
ChrisArchitec t, 26 minutes ago
what is this tho? You just joined. Don't contribute anything, jump to some conclusion about things working/not working, and then start a subreddit? Where's your involvement/submissions?
Brandon Carson, 2 hours ago
I saw somewhere that r/designernews (with an 'ER') was available. I wonder if switching to that would be better for search? Or perhaps having them be different is desirable - I'm not 100% sure.
George Brown, 4 hours ago
At least search function works on reddit.
Zach Reed, 3 hours ago
Uhhh... Should someone tell him? lol (Reddit search is notoriously terrible)
