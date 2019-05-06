Taskade 2.0 - Create smart and collaborative task lists (taskade.com)
23 hours ago from John Xie, Co-founder @ Taskade
Hey all!
Excited to share Taskade 2.0 with DN for the first time, the fastest way to organize, collaborate (video call + chat), and get work done.
Taskade lets you create task lists, collaborative notes, and kanban boards. Instantly bring everyone together for team agendas, brainstorming, and daily scrum / stand-up.
As a team spanning continents, we understand the real challenges of being remote. Taskade is designed for remote workers and teams, and this is our vision for the future of team work and productivity.
Let us know what you think. Thanks and enjoy! ❤️
Get started instantly on https://taskade.com/new (no accounts required)
We are also on iOS, Android, Chrome, Mac and PC.
