How to grow from a junior UI/UX designer to a senior designer?

I worked at an agency for over a year as a junior UI/UX designer, but I was usually assigned to do less important design tasks such as drawing icons and illustrations. Even when the senior designer asked me to do some UI design or web design for products, he would always use his own design instead of my output. I feel like I would never be able to be a senior UI/UX designer if I kept doing this loop because I will never have the opportunity to design a complete product to enrich my portfolio.

I'd ask the community how do you grow from a junior UI/UX designer to a senior one? What is your pace?