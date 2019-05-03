Hello DN’ers!

First off, thanks for being here and voicing your opinions on next steps in the evolution of DN. We appreciate it. DN exists because of you, and it will continue to exist because from the contributions/engagement of the community. Let’s work through this together and make DN the best it can be. I’m hoping this thread can be for that discussion.

Things we’ve heard so far:

Get rid of the downvotes! Done. Should be live Monday. It was an experiment that didn’t work, as people are misusing the functionality and pushing down perfectly good content. At least that’s how it appears to me. Reasonable people disagree with the effectiveness of downvoting, but I think it’s clear it’s not working in its current form.

Invite only, or some sort of more restrictive sign up system.

Blacklist certain domains from being able to post.

Implement downvotes only for users with a certain number of Karma, and hide content with a number of downvotes.

What are we missing? Also, we’re looking to kick up the podcast again -- any keen designers out there who want to take the lead ? Send us an email at hello@designernews.co

Thanks again!

Matt