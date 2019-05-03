Top 10 Online Platforms to Learn UI/UX Design (uxplanet.org)
1 hour ago from Mads Soegaard, Founder of Interaction Design Foundation
Excerpt from the article:
Companies around the world have a hard time finding qualified UI and UX designers. To make matters worse, demand for UX professionals grows each and every year. In the US, novice UI and UX designers have an average yearly salary of $74,953, and experienced UI and UX designers can earn up to $107,086 (2018 Glassdoor Salaries Report). It’s no wonder people want to pursue a career in UX, especially if money is a key motivator behind job choice!
If you are one of these people who wants to kick-start a career in UX, the reviews in this article will help you choose between the various online course platforms around to teach you in-demand UX skills. The comparisons made will even help if you are currently considering how to make a career change into the world of design, or just simply wish to upgrade your existing skills. Prices for courses vary from free to a whopping $6,649, but then again, that high price tag comes with a job guarantee.
