Designer News Subreddit

As you guys probably noticed already, there are a lot of unhappy users on Designers News due to the total lack of moderation. Some of us have started a subreddit, where we, the users, can moderate the content to ensure a healthy dose of daily fresh content.

You can join here: https://www.reddit.com/r/DesignNews

If you would like to help moderate, please comment your Reddit username, and we'll gladly add you.