13

Designer News Subreddit

38 minutes ago from

As you guys probably noticed already, there are a lot of unhappy users on Designers News due to the total lack of moderation. Some of us have started a subreddit, where we, the users, can moderate the content to ensure a healthy dose of daily fresh content.

You can join here: https://www.reddit.com/r/DesignNews

If you would like to help moderate, please comment your Reddit username, and we'll gladly add you.

3 comments

  • Mike BeersMike Beers, 33 minutes ago

    Joined!

    8 points
  • Ryan Bibb, 27 minutes ago

    Awesome idea. DN feels like it's been abused/deserted for a long while now. I want good content again!

    6 points
    • Zsolt Istvan, 5 minutes ago

      That is exactly how I was feeling about DN in the past 1-2 months. I come back regularly and it feels very deserted... which is :(

      I have already joined DesignNews! Let's go :)

      2 points