2
Apple users who freelance or WFH, do you use a MacBook Pro or an iMac?
11 hours ago from John Jackson, Senior Product Designer at Red Ventures
I currently use a 2018 13" MacBook Pro for all of my freelance work. It does the job, but it's a bit small and lacks the power that I'd like to have. I'm finding myself torn between upgrading to a 27" iMac (while keeping my current MacBook for travel) and a 15" MacBook Pro.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now